South Africa: Court Finds Eastern Cape Department of Health Fired CEO to Escape Dealing With Unions

5 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

In a scathing judgment, Judge Dennis Davis, sitting in the Labour Appeal Court, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Dr Roger Walsh at Fort England Hospital in Makhanda. Judge Davis found the department had unlawfully orchestrated Walsh's transfer and eventual dismissal, to 'escape dealing with sustained illegality at a facility under their control'.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has been ordered to immediately reinstate the CEO of Fort England Hospital, Dr Roger Walsh, after the Labour Appeal Court found he had been dismissed to allow the department to escape liability for illegal union behaviour at the facility.

"A court cannot permit anarchy to be rewarded and couch it as being justified in the name of the public interest. That is the route to the destruction of constitutional governance," Judge Dennis Davis wrote in his Labour Appeal Court judgment.

During his tenure, the former superintendent-general of the Eastern Cape Department of Health, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, had removed the CEOs of the Livingstone, Dora Nginza and Elizabeth Donkin hospitals after they fell out with the unions. Mbengashe resigned from his position in late 2020, but was appointed as a consultant in the office of Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Disciplinary proceedings have been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.