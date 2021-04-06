South Africa: Court Finds Eastern Cape Department of Health Fired CEO to Escape Dealing With Unions

analysis

In a scathing judgment, Judge Dennis Davis, sitting in the Labour Appeal Court, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Dr Roger Walsh at Fort England Hospital in Makhanda. Judge Davis found the department had unlawfully orchestrated Walsh's transfer and eventual dismissal, to 'escape dealing with sustained illegality at a facility under their control'.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has been ordered to immediately reinstate the CEO of Fort England Hospital, Dr Roger Walsh, after the Labour Appeal Court found he had been dismissed to allow the department to escape liability for illegal union behaviour at the facility.

"A court cannot permit anarchy to be rewarded and couch it as being justified in the name of the public interest. That is the route to the destruction of constitutional governance," Judge Dennis Davis wrote in his Labour Appeal Court judgment.

During his tenure, the former superintendent-general of the Eastern Cape Department of Health, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, had removed the CEOs of the Livingstone, Dora Nginza and Elizabeth Donkin hospitals after they fell out with the unions. Mbengashe resigned from his position in late 2020, but was appointed as a consultant in the office of Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Disciplinary proceedings have been...