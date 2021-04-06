Malawi: Political Scientists Fault Chakwera Over Cabinet Review Process

A grouping of political scientists have given a sharp criticism to President Lazarus Chakwera for his failure to be accountable in the way the review of cabinet as he indicated that he was going to subject the ministers to a follow up assessment where each minister will have to make a report on how they have fared before hiring new team.

The Political Science Association (PSA) say the Presidency did not give a convincing reason on its failure to reshuffle the cabinet.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda has indicated that the process of reviewing the performance of cabinet ministers has not been finalised.

This was announced on Wednesday night, contradicting his Monday statement in which he said the new cabinet would be announced within 48 hours.

This is not the first time President Chakwera has failed to reshuffle his cabinet, as he did the same in December last year, a departure to his promises.

PSA President Joseph Chunga believes the presidency is not truthful on its failure to review the cabinet.

Political scientist, governance expert and secretary general of PSA, Makhumbo Munthali observed that there was pledge that the President made that each Cabinet Minister would give a report to Malawians publicly on their progress on each of the key governance indicators given to them by the President.

"Many Malawians were excited about it that maybe now we are having new way of doing things, the President is now opening up his cabinet.

"It is not about the President releasing the Cabinet, he had pledged beyond that., he pledged that there will be certain processes where there will merit based assessment of his Cabinet," said Munthali.

He said the assumption is that these key performance indicators would be made public for Malawians to objectively appreciate the merits and demerits of such progress reports.

"Besides, the public would be allowed to comment on the very key performance indicators. Not clear however as to what platform or channel to be used for Cabinet Ministers to publicly share their five months progress reports," said Munthali.

He said Chakwera still has an opportunity to ensure that this processes are adhered to which he had committed to, saying "it's good practice in as far as good governance is concerned."

The governance expert said President has the prerogative guided by the law to change Cabinet or even keep it without any changes for his full term of office.

"However, good governance is beyond rule of law," he said.

Munthali said active citizenship and accountability requires that the President fulfils the pledge in its entirety.