Malawi Land Rover Defenders Club Donate Blood to Queens Hospital Maternity Wing

5 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chipambano Mbewe

A group of young people belonging to Malawi Land rover Defenders Club on Sunday donated blood to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) maternity wing through Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS).

According to the spokesperson of the club that own Land rover Defender vehicles, Ted Dizzo Mhango, said the club decided to conduct the initiative following a call made by MBTS concerning blood shortage at the maternity wing which among other things was leading to the increase of deaths involving unborn and newly born babies as well as mothers due to loss of blood during delivery.

Mhango added that as a group of young people they always believe in social responsibility and that they wish to see Malawi progressing in all the areas in as far as development is concerned.

"We were all concerned after hearing that the maternity wing is facing a serious challenge of low blood deposits, so we thought of responding to the development by donating blood so that we can support the wing by making sure that there is enough blood in order to help reduce deaths among pregnant women," said Mhango.

MBTS senior public relations assistant Natylia Mbale commended members of Malawi Land rover Defenders Club for donating blood which she said will assist to rescue lives of unborn babies and their mothers who were at risk of losing their lives due to lack of enough blood which is normally lost during delivery period.

Mbale said blood is very crucial especially in the maternity wing and that there is a need for the department to have ample blood all the time so that it should help to reduce deaths involving pregnant women.

"Honestly, we are very glad for this donation as you know that currently our office facing a very big challenge to get enough blood which we send into our various hospitals since the outbreak of Covid-19 which resulted into a reduction in terms of number of people who donate blood across the country," said Mbale.

A total of 9 pints of 560ml of blood were delivered during the donation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.