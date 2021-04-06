Namibia: Changes of Command for Police Officers

THE Namibian Police held a change of command ceremony last week at which commissioner Joseph Shikongo was promoted to major-general.

He was also appointed deputy inspector general for operations, taking over from major-general Oscar Embubulu.

Commissioner Ismael Basson was appointed the new commander for Khomas region, replacing Shikongo.

Other officers promoted are commissioner Michael Abraham who was transferred from special branch directorate at the police national headquarters to head the Very Important Persons Protection Directorate (VIPPDIR).

Commissioner Petrus Amadhila was transferred from the office of the inspector general as principal staff officer to the special branch directorate at the national headquarters as head of the directorate.

Deputy commissioner Reinhard Haosed was promoted to commissioner and transferred from special branch directorate Khomas region to the office of the inspector general as the principal staff officer.

Chief inspector James Nandapo was promoted to deputy commissioner and was transferred from Wanahenda Police Station to the police regional headquarters as head of operations division.

Chief inspector Matthew Shipanga was promoted to deputy commissioner and appointed as head of special operations division at the police headquarters.

Chief inspector Olivia Ndemoongela was promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner and appointed head of special division at the police national headquarters.

Inspector Vasco Malumbano was promoted to chief inspector and transferred from Katutura Police Station to Wanaheda Police station as station commander.

Inspector Antonia Iindji was promoted to chief inspector and appointed as head of fugitive sub-division at NCB-Interpol Windhoek at the police national headquarters.

Inspector Georgina Stephanus of NCB-Interpol Windhoek was promoted chief inspector, which is appropriate to the position she is holding.

Inspector Lorensia Tjiroze of NCB-Interpol Windhoek was promoted to the rank of chief inspector which is appropriate for the position she currently holds.