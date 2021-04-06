Rwanda: Clerics Call for Love, Pray for Covid-19 Recovery

Clerics have called on Rwandans to instil love in their day to day services and also pray for the country's Covid-19 pandemic recovery as christians across the country on April 4 celebrated Easter.

Celebrated annually, Easter symbolizes a day when Jesus Christ resurrected three days after being crucified at Calvary.

According to the scripture, Jesus' death on the cross secured the salvation of millions and provided the only way God could forgive sin without compromising His holiness and perfect righteousness.

"He, (Jesus Christ) himself defeated evil, and also condemned hatred and instilled love," said former Archbishop Thadee Ntihinyurwa.

"The loud voices of those who wanted him crucified were defeated by the joy of salvation," he added, "As Christians his resurrection should renew us, and it should instill love in us. Love for all, not just love for family but loving even those who don't belong to our families. Not only love to our friends but even those whom we call or call themselves our enemies."

Ntihinyurwa pointed out that as demonstrated by the Almighty, love is universal, and that no one is exempted from being genuinely loved in Rwanda.

"As Rwandans we celebrate today for being part of that family that has been reunited by both the lord himself and the leadership of the country."

The Cleric was speaking during a holy mass at St. Michel in Kigali.

Like the rest of the churches, Christians were allowed to attend the mass but in observance of the standard operating procedures in place to fight Covid-19.

Among the measures included having a congregation of not more than 30 per cent of the capacity of the church.

Observe Covid-19 protocols

In his message, Mgr. Innocent Consolateri, St.Michel Cathedral Christians in attendance as well as Rwandans in general not to let their guards down as churches look to resume full capacity.

"You all remember the situation of Easter celebrations last year, the situation was distressing. One year down the road we are lucky to celebrate the day even though it is not back to normal."

He added, "It therefore lies in the way we behave towards the Covid-19 pandemic, which is still a burden to the country. Christians should not relax and violate the protocols that will only make us celebrate today but mourn tomorrow."

Consolateri appealed that Christians should make it a target to curb the spread of the virus through protecting one another.

"The love we have been taught today can be practiced through protecting fellow Christians and the Rwandan family at the same time."

"The Covid-19 cases are relatively decreasing but if we are not careful enough, we risk to encounter the same challenges, be careful therefore and pray for the nation," he asserted.