Liberia: Why Sen. Conmany Wesseh Went Against the CPP's Mandate On Printing of New Banknotes

Monrovia — A National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Senator Conmany B. Wesseh has justified why he signed a draft resolution on the printing of L$48 billion by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), in the wake of mounting concerns being expressed by some of his colleagues from the opposition CPP on the failure of the Senate to thoroughly scrutinize and debate the report submitted on the L$4billion previously printed by the George Manneh Weah-led government.

The CPP comprises the former ruling Unity Party (UP), Alternative National Congress (ANC), All Liberian Party (ALP), and the Liberty Party (LP).

Last Wednesday, the Plenary of the Liberian Senate, during its extraordinary session presided over by Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie, took the decision to print a new family of Liberian dollars banknotes following the submission and subsequent debate on a report from a specialized Ad-Hoc Committee setup.

The Plenary is the highest decision-making body of the Senate.

Senator Wesseh, who is representing the people of River Gee County in the 54th National Legislature, was one of those part of the five-member specialized committee setup by the Senate to scrutinize the draft resolution from the House to reflect the views of Senators following a debate on the matter.

Few CPP lawmakers including Senators Abraham Darius Dillon, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, Jonathan Boyle Charles Sogbie, Daniel Naatahn of Montserrado, Grand Bassa, River Gee and Gbarpolu Counties respectively, voted against the mandate because, they believe that their concerns were not address by the Executive Branch of Government.

But speaking in an interview with Women TV in Monrovia over the weekend, Senator Wesseh claimed that all of the concerns raised by his colleagues from the CPP were captured in the committee's report submitted.

What the Senate did

Senator Wesseh pointed out that there were "fundamental differences" in the draft resolution which emanated from the House of Representatives.

According to him, members of the Liberian Senate made "so many changes" in the draft document forwarded to them by their colleagues.

He added that the differences made by Senators now compelled both the House of Representatives and the Senate to form a conference committee to submit a Joint Resolution to their respective plenaries.

"There is no conference committee report at all. What we did in the Senate was to look at the draft that came from the House. In our own debate in the Senate, many issues came up. When those issues came up, we decided that we should setup a special Ad-Hoc Committee that will take into consideration all of the issues that were raised by members of the Senate across political lines".

Senator Wesseh pointed out that the committee met and "interjected, included and took account of all of the accounts that were universally agreed upon" by Senators from various political parties during the debate.

The justification

Senator Wesseh, who is a member of the CPP, was one of those who signed the committee's report for the printing of new bank notes.

His action did not go down well with some of his colleagues who questioned the rationale behind the printing of the new Liberian bank notes particularly without a thorough scrutiny of a report on the first L$4billion printed by the CDC led government, among others.