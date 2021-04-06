Liberia: Senate Pro-Temp Chie Draws Comparison Between U.S. Congressman Smith's Statement to That of Yekeh Korlubah, Francis Nyumalin

Monrovia — The Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Sen. Albert Chie, has likened the recent comments coming from U.S. Congressman Chris Smith to comments usually coming from Representatives Yekeh Kolubah and Francis Nyumalin.

Sen. Chie who was responding to journalists on his take on the Congressman's criticism of the George Weah-led government said, Rep. Smith is a "mere congressman" like the two Liberian lawmakers.

Both Reps. Kolubah and Nyumalin are known for their harsh criticism of the Weah-led government - some of which have landed them in trouble with state security.

Lofa County District 1 Representative, Francis Nyumalin, has been tough-talking in his condemnation of the delay in the certification of Mr. J. Brownie Samukai as Senator of Lofa County.

He was recenty invited by the National Security Agency for questioning on his statements considered as threats against the presidency, vice presidency and other high-raking positions.

Also in the case of Rep. Kolubah, plenary, the highest decision-making body of the House of Representatives last Thursday took a decision to suspend Rep. Yekeh Kolubah for 30 Sitting Days (equivalent to almost four months) without pay for what it termed as Rep. Kolubah's constant habit of raining insults at President George Weah.

Rep. Kolubah has been a staunch critic of President Weah and his CDC-led Government since 2018. He is often heard accusing the President and some members of his cabinet of being corrupt.

Recently, the Congress man accused the Government of President George Weah of leading a Kleptocratic government that has been engaged in political corruption from the day he assumed office by depleting the government's coffers for personal use while the people of Liberia suffer.