Liberia: Jackson F. Doe Hospital Scoops Triple Awards

Monrovia — As a result of its quality health delivery to Liberians foreign nationals within the territorial confines of the country and neighboring countries, the Jackson F. Doe (JFD) Referral Hospital has been awarded as the 'Best Referral Hospital of the Year' by an independent health organization under the banner The I-Help Liberia Medical Incorporated.

The organization, I-Help Liberia Medical Incorporated, is a Liberian based not-for-profit organization operated by graduates and former students of the A. M. Dogliotti College of Medicine who, over the course of their stay in the Medical School, were supported by the I-Help Liberia Project.

I-Help Liberia Medical is a daughter organization of the I-Help Liberia project, an international NGO based in New York City, the United States of America. The organization was founded in 2014 but gained legal status in 2018 and has been involved in providing minimum financial supports to some students at the A. M. Dogliotti College of Medicine and responding to Medical Emergencies over the years as well as other community-based programs. The organization is made up of Doctors, Lawyers, Pharmacists, Physician Assistants, Nurses, Students and others from various professional bodies.

In addition, the General Administrator of the Hospital, Mr. Abraham F. Jusu was also named the 'Hospital Administrator of the Year,' while the Director for Nursing Services, Madam Nuajue Margaret Kear, was awarded as the 'Best Nursing Director of the Year.'

Speaking to the media following the award ceremony, Mr. Jusu expressed profound thanks and gratitude to the organization going beyond all lenses to recognize the sacred role played by the JFD Hospital and staff to award them.

"I feel very proud and honored of what we have done over the time to have been noted by independent group like I-Help," said Jusu.

According to him, the JFD Hospital has over the years proven to be most reliable center when it comes to good health delivery services due to policies that have been put in place coupled with the commitment the hard-working staff.

"We have done a lot over the years. We took over at a time where there was no policy; and we formulated policies that got us to where we are today. We put in place financial policy, asset management policy, accommodation policy among others. We also realized that power was also a challenge and we lobby and today, we got transformer that has since made power supply to be regular. We also expanded the hospital by opening a dental clinic. As we speak, an eye clinic is under construction and will be completed soon," the JFD Hospital boss indicated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have been able to purchase a lot of equipment, thus making us the most equipped referral in the country. We were able to hematology analyzer. We have been able to buy new chemistry machine, we have done a lot and performed a lot," he stated.

In the midst of the dangling financial constraint faced by the health sector, Jusu disclosed that the Hospital has been able to make proper use of the PBF scheme which many hospitals are benefiting from coupled with support from central government to make a difference in society.

He furthered that the administration has been able to provide motivational package to motivate staff to do their work more effectively and efficiently.

"We are strange in administration; we have been able to manage the hospital in River Cess, and we came to make a difference. We know exactly what to do to serve our client that they are able to come back whenever to they are faced with similar problem," he asserted.

"All of these couldn't have been just possible with government's support. We want to thank the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning - it has done very well when it comes to the disbursement of funds to the hospital. I also want to thank the Minister of Health, Dr. Whillimetta Jallah, Deputy Minister Nuwoe Howard for their opportunity given us to serve," he lauded.