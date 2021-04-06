Liberia: Man, 42, Killed By Fallen Tree in Bong's Zota District

6 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Zota District — A 42-year-old resident of Belefania in Zota District Bong County, Saturday died after a tree fell on top of him.

Police in Bong County said Manue Moses was on a ladder using a gas-powered chainsaw to cut a large tree limb around 11: 40 am.

After cutting halfway through the limb, it began to fall and knocked him off the ladder from about 10 to 15 feet above the ground, police said.

Responding police officer saw Moses trapped beneath the limb and in cardiac arrest.

An eyewitness said while other residents of the town who were pulling the tree along with Moses ran to other directions, the deceased could not run fast enough to escape and was hit by the trunk of the tree, killing him instantly.

The representative of District Four Robert Womba, District Five lawmaker Edward Karfiah and Bong County Health Team Administrator were among early callers to console the family.

Rep Karfiah, who described the incident as a tragedy, said it was painful that a young man should die in such a gruesome manner.

"This is to tell our people to be careful of such cutting tree. Moses death is so painful and I would like to extend my condolences to the bereaved family," Rep Karfiah said.

