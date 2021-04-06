Liberia: Rescue Alternatives Liberia Donates to Baby Mother in Monrovia Central Prison

Monrovia — Rescue Alternatives Liberia (RAL) Wednesday March 31, 2021 donated nonfood items to a baby mother at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP).

RAL focuses on prison reform, and works to improve prison conditions in Liberia. The national organization is working to increase public understanding of prisoner's basic human rights.

A female inmate who was pregnant at the Central Prison arrived a week ago and gave birth. The human rights organization promptly provided materials for the baby and the mother after a call was made for intervention.

The materials donated through the Gender Unit at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP) include bed sheets, clothes for babies, pampas, and other sanitary materials.

Speaking at the donation ceremony Wednesday, the National Coordinator of Rescue Alternatives Liberia, Sam Nimely recounted that his organization has always been a reliable partner to the MCP and prison centers across the country to ensure the protection of inmates.

Nimely said although his organization was contacted very late, but they will provide help to inmates of all gender and status.

For her part, the Finance and Administrative Officer of the organization, Georgia Moore who expressed empathy promised the staff at the MCP and others that her organization will always intervene no matter the scare resources,

Madam Moore said as a woman, she feels the trauma associated with baby mothers or pregnant women living in prison with their babies.

The RAL Deputy boss further disclosed that when she heard the news that a detainee gave birth, she was moved and decided to quickly act in consultation with her boss to help the lady.

The lady is detained at the Monrovia Central Prison, but was taken out of the prison for delivery and sent back after delivery.

Rescue Alternatives Liberia was accompanied to the MCP by the Human Rights Officer of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR),Rooselvelt Jayjay.

Speaking at the turning over ceremony, Mr. Jayjay commended Rescue Alternatives Liberia for the farsightedness in identifying with the baby and the mother.

According to him, human rights are very cardinal to OHCHR and as such; they will continue to work with RAL where necessary.

For his part, The National Gender Coordinator assigned at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP), Ishmael E. Harris lauded RAL for the donation and called on the organization to continue to partner with his office,

According to Harris, currently there are three pregnant women in the prison. He wants a safe home for the women to stay before delivery; after which they will return to serve their indictment.

Mr. Harris said the issues of food, medication, overcrowding remain challenges confronting inmates at the prison.