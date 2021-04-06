Liberia: Life for African Mothers Boosts Maternal Health

6 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — In an effort to boost maternal health in the country, a non-for-profit charity organization, Life for African Mothers (LFAM) has boosted the country's maternal health by distributing over US$250,000 worth of assorted medication free-of-charge around Monrovia and its environs.

Addressing the media over the weekend in Monrovia, the Country Representative of LFAM, Dr. Abdul-rahim Fayiah Bah noted that LFAM is a non-for-profit established since 2012.

According to him, LFAM is also has been working in eight of the 15 counties of Liberia training midwives and also providing needed maternal medication for less fortunate mothers and their babies.

LFAM has also been engaged in the distribution of babies clothing for less fortunate mothers. Dr. Bah said LFAM has also disclosed that his organization has also trained about 500 midwives and there are plans to conduct more training for additional midwives around the country.

The LFAM Country Rep. further disclosed that health centers benefitting from the medication include: Redemption Hospital, James David Memorial Hospital, Duport Road Health Center and other surrounding health centers around the country.

Also addressing the media via Whatsapp from the United Kingdom, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LFAM, retired Nurse, Angel Gorman, noted that her organization seeks to ensure that maternal mortality is reduced around country.

According to her, 15 years ago, while on a tour of duty in Africa, she saw a BBC program highlighting maternal mortality in Africa while meeting with representatives of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

According to her, it was due to the BBC program that motivated her passion to establish LFAM; after which other doctors asked her how they could all be of help to reducing maternal mortality.

Gorman indicated that since 2008, she been ensuring that mothers and babies in Cameroon, received affordable maternal healthcare.

