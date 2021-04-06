Liberia: Disenchanted Liberian Mourners Vow to Gang Up Against Secret and Mysterious Killings in Liberia - Plan to Memorialize Citizens Who Deaths Are Unexplainable

Monrovia — Scores of disenchanted Liberian mourners under the banner: Citizens United Against Secret Killings (CUASK), have vowed to memorialize and petition the Government of the United States of America (USA) and other foreign missions operating in Liberia to help end the growing wave of mysterious deaths and "secret killings" in the country.

The group observed that the growing wave of mysterious deaths and secret killings across Liberia are alarming, and as such, actions must be taken swiftly to address the situation.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Monday, April 5, the group's head Jethro Emmanuel Kolleh, claimed that Liberians are currently living in fear as a result of the numerous unexplainable deaths across the nation.

"Bewildered as we are as society, we don't understand where our country is heading in the last three years especially on the issue of SECRET KILLINGS! As we speak to you, we are all living in Thanatos! With the help of God Almighty, these young people standing here today have all unshackled from such an imposed fear".

He recalled that in May 2019, two little boys (Elijah Polumah and one Thomas ) ages 11 and 9 years old respectively, were sent by their parents as breadwinners to sell fish and dough nuts in the Kingsville Community in rural Montserrado County, but sadly, their corpses were brought back to their families with bodily parts extracted after they had gone missing for a week.

He added that with the "police's lackadaisical approach in bringing the culprits to book", citizens blocked the main highways to Kakata, Margibi County in demand for justice.

"During that sit in actions, the Liberian National Police shot with live bullets and killed Abraham Tumay (17) who was helping his mother roast corn a little distant from the protest ground. In like manner, Saah Saah and Momo Davies were fired in the legs that have made them crippled in their teen ages. They both live in pains and agony".

Kolleh maintained that in October of 2020, the lifeless bodies of Mr. Albert Peters and Gifty Lama were also found on Broad Street-a sad story which the Government of Liberia attributed to poisoning from carbon monoxide.

"As though the unknown killers' blacklist is not dusted yet, Mr. Emmanuel Nyenswa the late Internal Audit Agency's Director, willing and literally felt from the banister of his house like a stranger in a dark. In the same period, George Fahnboto had a very tragic motor accident snatching away his own life as reported by the LNP. Death walked in the homes of these professional people and violently takes away their lives".

He maintained that the CUASK also remain bothered by the bewildered action of citizens to sit supinely and watch workmates, friends, relatives and others died under mysterious circumstances.

He indicated that though workmates and other citizens in Liberia have staged numerous go-slow actions and protests in demand for the payment of their salary arrears, they have not muster the courage to take actions in demand of justice for some of their colleagues or family members who have been killed in cold-blood.