Liberia Netherlands Business and Culture Council Trains Entrepreneurs On Improvement of Businesses to Meet International Standards

Monrovia — More than 15 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have benefited from a three-day training aimed at building their capacity to improve their businesses to meet international standards.

The training was organized by the Liberia Netherlands Business and Culture Council (LNBCC) sponsored by the Dutch Enterprise Organization (RVO) and implemented by Entrepreneurship Inc. and the Corporate Resource Specialists International (CRSI).

According to LNBCC's Project Officer, Tracy Kollie, the organization was established to strengthen the economic relationship of Liberia with the Netherlands; and in the process, educating small business owners to have a clear structure for their business by developing business plans, and visibility on the internet to make them interesting Investors

Madam Kollie also noted that LNBCC is engaging partners for better business opportunities in the areas of exports, imports, business services, tourism and investments between business and professional people of Liberia and the Netherlands.

She said the three-day training was meant to prepare entrepreneurs in Liberia to meet the criteria of business in the Netherlands as a mean of promoting trade between the two countries.

She revealed that studies conducted by LNBCC showed that businesses in Liberia have not met the Criteria of Dutch businesses, hence the reasons behind the workshop.