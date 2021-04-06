Liberia Netherlands Business and Culture Council Trains Entrepreneurs On Improvement of Businesses to Meet International Standards

6 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Siaway T. Miapue

Monrovia — More than 15 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have benefited from a three-day training aimed at building their capacity to improve their businesses to meet international standards.

The training was organized by the Liberia Netherlands Business and Culture Council (LNBCC) sponsored by the Dutch Enterprise Organization (RVO) and implemented by Entrepreneurship Inc. and the Corporate Resource Specialists International (CRSI).

According to LNBCC's Project Officer, Tracy Kollie, the organization was established to strengthen the economic relationship of Liberia with the Netherlands; and in the process, educating small business owners to have a clear structure for their business by developing business plans, and visibility on the internet to make them interesting Investors

Madam Kollie also noted that LNBCC is engaging partners for better business opportunities in the areas of exports, imports, business services, tourism and investments between business and professional people of Liberia and the Netherlands.

She said the three-day training was meant to prepare entrepreneurs in Liberia to meet the criteria of business in the Netherlands as a mean of promoting trade between the two countries.

She revealed that studies conducted by LNBCC showed that businesses in Liberia have not met the Criteria of Dutch businesses, hence the reasons behind the workshop.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.