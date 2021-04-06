South Africa: SARS Covid Collection - Taxman Collects R38 Billion More Than Budget Forecast

analysis

The South African Revenue Service collected just more than R1.25-trillion for the financial year that ended at midnight on Wednesday, 31 March, according to its preliminary estimates. That is 7.8% less than it collected in the 2019/20 financial year, but it is R38bn more than the Budget forecast.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said a number of factors lay behind the overshoot.

"A higher-than-expected rebound in economic activities after the easing of economic lockdown measures resulted in better-than-expected tax revenue collections," SARS said in a statement. It further noted its own efforts to improve compliance as it rebuilds from the gutting of the Zuma era.

Another driver was hefty mining profits which were lifted by red-hot prices.

"Corporate income tax collections recovered in the last quarter of 2020, driven mainly by higher international commodity prices," SARS said. "The overall contributions from the mining and quarrying sector... (reached) R41.6-billion, which represented an increase of R16.3-billion (64.3%) compared with the prior year, supported by improved commodity prices, specifically in the platinum group metals (PGMs), gold and iron ore sub-sectors."

Higher global commodity prices have a material impact on the South African economy which goes beyond the bottom line of mining companies....