South Africa: Dd Mabuza's New Act - Become More Visible, Move Past Old Corruption Allegations, Gain More Power

While the political commentariat has been, quite correctly, focused on the tension between President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, this period of turmoil could be used by other actors. At least one, Deputy President David Mabuza, may seize the moment to increase his political power.

Deputy President David Mabuza is playing a fascinating and interesting game. The current situation, with ANC Secretary-General AceMagashule appearing to be on the ropes, may help any ambitions he has.

The recent apparent defeat of Magashule at the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting last week, and his possible, or even probable, suspension from his position, may be the end of his hopes of one day leading the ANC.

Certainly, the "RET" faction of the ANC appears to have been muzzled. Even the Ekurhuleni Mayor, Mzwandile Masina, usually a strong and very loud supporter of Magashule, refused to even broach the issue during an interview with Newzroom Afrika just after the NEC meeting.

Others who had been vocal in their defence of the embattled secretary-general have also gone silent. It has become so quiet that Carl Niehaus has had to cancel meetings meant to organise events to support...