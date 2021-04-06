Malawi: Team Oasis Takes Easter Charity to Chiradzulu, Donates to the Needy

5 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

As part of Easter celebration, youth led Christian charity organization, Team Oasis on Saturday visited Ndunde health Centre in Chiradzulu District where among others, they donated assorted food items to needy and Children living with HIV.

The items included 2 packets of sugar, 5 packets of soya and 1litre cooking oil for each child in the group of 30 beneficiaries.

Programs Coordinator for Team Oasis Limbikani Munthali said considering that during Easter, Christians all over the world celebrate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who died for all mankind, they decided to also share love with the needy through charity.

Munthali said the team works with an organization called Y+ in order to identify children who are needy and living with HIV in the district.

"As people are celebrating Easter, we thought it is wise to come and share the little we have to these needy and children living with HIV.As Christians the bible teaches us to be exemplary and demonstrate the spirit of giving," he said

However, the group also encouraged the kids to work hard in class saying education is key to financial independence.

The District Coordinator for all organizations that deal with HIV related Issues in Chiradzulu Watson Ngalungwe commended the organization for the good gesture.

He said this is the kind of help that the kids need the most since they are supposed to eat well to supplement their diet considering that they are on medication.

"Thank you for coming with this support, these children always need food that can supplement their diet .When people come like this with support, these children are always happy because they are assured that they have people who really care for them.

"They get motivated to work hard and keep fighting for their good health because sometime they are discriminated," He said

The leader for Ndunde Y+ Mwaiwawo Kamanga also thanked the organization for reaching out to them saying the help will go a long way in as far as their health is concerned.

However, she highlighted other challenges that they are facing including failure to complete school due to lack of fees among others and further appealed for support.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.