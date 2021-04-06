Malawi: Concern Worldwide Supports Lilongwe Health Centres With Medical Supplies, Vaccine Rollout

5 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jack Chirwa

Humanitarian aid agency Concern Worldwide is continuing to support health care facilities across Lilongwe urban in the fight to keep COVID-19 cases low and to encourage the uptake of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

Using funding provided by the EU's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Department (ECHO), the organisation is providing much needed supplies such as mattresses, masks, medical gowns, face shields, gloves and coverings, as well as waste disposal equipment in five centres (Areas 18, Area 25, Dzenza, Likuni and Bwaila)

This forms part of a broader project consortium of INGOs working hand in hand with the Ministry of Health, District Health Offices and local partners to support over 40 Health centres across the country.

Since August 2020, Concern Worldwide has trained Health Care workers in prevention and control measures; provided much-needed WASH supplies; supported contact trancing and follow up; procured PPEs and medical equipment. This has helped to reduce stock outs of PPEs in health facilities.

"In partnership with the DHO, we have been continuously working to strengthen the response in these health centres are now doing everything we can to avoid a third wave," said Concern Malawi's country director Yousaf Jogezai.

Concern is also working to increase demand for the AstraZeneca vaccines amongst vulnerable groups.

As of March 5, 380,000 Vaccines arrived in Malawi as part of the COVAX facility.

Concern is working closely with the DHO staff to reach community opinion leaders and discuss to dispel myths/misinformation and create demand for COVID-19 vaccine.

Concern has also trained 30 community mobilisers in Lilongwe and will carry out Community engagement activities over the next few weeks. The organisation will also provide Support for national and community radios for Risk Communication and Education (RCCE) messaging.

"We have started an awareness campaign across the country and are encouraging vulnerable groups to avail of the vaccine. It's very important to give people the change to ask questions and have their fears allayed while at the same time we still need to remain focused on prevention by providing on-going support to the health centres," added Yousaf, who leads a team of 120 Concern staff in Malawi.

