Malawi: Politically Connected Malawi Army Officials Undermining General Nundwe

5 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Some politically connected senior military officials are reported to be behind smear campaign against Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander, General Vincent Nundwe, Nyasa Times has learnt.

The senior military officials most of them promoted during the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration are reported to be bringing their political inclinations into the affairs of the apolitical institution.

According to Nyasa Times military sources, the disgruntled military officials that have been engaged in a mud smear campaign against the army commander because of the professional and ethical way he handles military affairs.

"Just a few weeks ago this group released a letter that was circulating on social media purporting that there was regionalism in the army.

"The group that used the leader of opposition's speech at the close of parliament as a basis of their argument alleged that promotions in the army were only favouring people from the north and the center," said the source.

The letter that Nyasa Times accessed among other things alleged that the current personnel placement and appointments in the army it was obvious that there was indeed a systematic suppression of anything to do with the southern region.

The letter went on to allege that no officer from the southern region was holding any key and strategic decision making position.

"We recently witnessed General Nundwe in an unprecedented manner send Brigadier Mijoni to a UN peace keeping mission in DRC and how in a similar manner appointed Lieutenant Colonel Mjumira who is his home boy from Rumphi as acting Brigade 94 commander," reads the letter in part.

The letter which was purportedly authored by a group of disgruntled politically connected army officials which according to military sources is being led by some senior army officials (Names withheld), continues to allege that some senior positions at Mafco are currently being reserved for officers that are currently outside the country.

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya was not available for comment but he recently told the Nyasa Times that the army does not comment on unsubstantiated social media speculation.

However, a Nyasa Times analysis of the military hierarchy indicates that it is composed by senior officers from all regions and districts across the country, a development that according to the source is a result of the professional investment that the Malawi Defense Forces has made over the years.

"It's unfortunate that these disgruntled senior officers are trying their best to destroy the general's reputation whilst it very obvious that rationalistic appointments were made in the previous administration. What these officers are forgetting is that the army is a professional institution that does not meddle in civilian affairs like politics," said the source.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.