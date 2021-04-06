Malawi: Politically Connected Malawi Army Officials Undermining General Nundwe

Some politically connected senior military officials are reported to be behind smear campaign against Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander, General Vincent Nundwe, Nyasa Times has learnt.

The senior military officials most of them promoted during the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration are reported to be bringing their political inclinations into the affairs of the apolitical institution.

According to Nyasa Times military sources, the disgruntled military officials that have been engaged in a mud smear campaign against the army commander because of the professional and ethical way he handles military affairs.

"Just a few weeks ago this group released a letter that was circulating on social media purporting that there was regionalism in the army.

"The group that used the leader of opposition's speech at the close of parliament as a basis of their argument alleged that promotions in the army were only favouring people from the north and the center," said the source.

The letter that Nyasa Times accessed among other things alleged that the current personnel placement and appointments in the army it was obvious that there was indeed a systematic suppression of anything to do with the southern region.

The letter went on to allege that no officer from the southern region was holding any key and strategic decision making position.

"We recently witnessed General Nundwe in an unprecedented manner send Brigadier Mijoni to a UN peace keeping mission in DRC and how in a similar manner appointed Lieutenant Colonel Mjumira who is his home boy from Rumphi as acting Brigade 94 commander," reads the letter in part.

The letter which was purportedly authored by a group of disgruntled politically connected army officials which according to military sources is being led by some senior army officials (Names withheld), continues to allege that some senior positions at Mafco are currently being reserved for officers that are currently outside the country.

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya was not available for comment but he recently told the Nyasa Times that the army does not comment on unsubstantiated social media speculation.

However, a Nyasa Times analysis of the military hierarchy indicates that it is composed by senior officers from all regions and districts across the country, a development that according to the source is a result of the professional investment that the Malawi Defense Forces has made over the years.

"It's unfortunate that these disgruntled senior officers are trying their best to destroy the general's reputation whilst it very obvious that rationalistic appointments were made in the previous administration. What these officers are forgetting is that the army is a professional institution that does not meddle in civilian affairs like politics," said the source.