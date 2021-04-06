Kenya: Ex-Churchill Show Comedian Graduates From U.S. Military Academy

6 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenyan comedian Francis Onono, alias Brigeddia General, has graduated from a US military academy.

Onono broke the good news on his Facebook page, describing his graduation as a dream come true.

Onono, who used to make regular appearances on the Churchill Show, said he graduated as a soldier at Fort Sill Oklahoma in the 1-31 Bravo Battery, 434th Field Artillery.

"Put your hands together, let's celebrate this achievement as a team. A dream that came true, 30 years later," an elated Onono wrote.

"And to all the young men out there, believe that dreams do come true. It's just a matter of time. Chase your dreams. Don't give up no matter what. Rest if you have to, but don't you stop. Don't you ever give up."

Kenyans online led by Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known by his stage name Churchill, congratulated Onono for the achievement.

"Congratulations to our very own Brigeddia General on joining the US Army. Back then he had a dream," Ndambuki wrote.

Onono, who previously worked as a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) ranger, is also a songwriter, poet, and musician with several songs to his name including Binadam, Mweshimiwa, Hendisheki, and Kenya Hii. He joined Churchill Show in 2014 to perform comical poetry.

"I didn't know they had a chance for comical poetry in the show. I went for the audition and they liked my presentation and called me to perform on the show," he said during a past interview.

