Angola: MPLA Vice-President Honours Agostinho Neto's Daughter

5 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The MPLA vice-president, Luísa Damião, paid tribute this Monday in Luanda to Leda da Silva Neto, youngest daughter of the first President of Angola, who died last month in Lisbon, Portugal.

Daughter of António Agostinho Neto and Maria Eugénia Neto, Leda da Silva Neto, 57-year old, died on 20 of March, victim of prolonged illness.

In the Memorial António Agostinho Neto, where is found a book of condolences, Luísa Damião hailed the figure of Leda Neto, underlining that it was with deep pain and dismay that the party learned of her physical passing.

"In this moment of deep commotion, we bow before the memory of our comrade Leda da Silva Neto, who was noted as a senior member of the National Bank of Angola," she wrote in the condolence book.

The party leader said there are no words to console and comfort those who lose a loved one, especially when it comes to a daughter, sister and mother with unusual human qualities.

