Angola: MPLA Demands Respect for Differences

5 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The MPLA's first secretary in Huambo province, Lotti Nolika, Monday called on the party militants to respect political party differences during the electoral period in order to avoid acts of intolerance.

According to the party leader, who was speaking at the opening of the assemblies for the evaluation and renewal of mandates of the action committees, each citizen should look at the party flag with commitment and respect for others.

He acknowledged the existence of many difficulties at the social level, calling for calm and the strengthening of social cohesion, so that the work runs smoothly.

Lotti Nolika emphasized that the year of 2022 is of great importance in the national political context, from there the necessity of each militant to renew energies, to better answer to the demands of the VIII Congress of MPLA, scheduled for December of this year.

