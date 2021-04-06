Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Detects 64 Cases of New Variant

6 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, announced Monday that Angola has 64 cases of the new variant.

Speaking at a press conference to update on the pandemic, the Cabinet minister said that most of the patients who tested positive had no record of having travelled or had contact with travellers.

According to the minister, the samples were collected from patients who went to sentinel hospitals, including the David Bernardino Paediatric Hospital.

Silvia Lutucuta also recalled that on 5 March the first tests carried out by the National Health Research Institute, in collaboration with the KRISP laboratory, were presented and 17 cases of the new variants were detected, of which seven were South African, five British, one Nigerian and three new variants in Tanzanian players, all diagnosed soon after landing at the 4 February International Airport, in Luanda.

The government official reassured the population and called for compliance with individual and collective protection measures, to avoid a second wave of Covid-19 in Angola.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

