Angola: Kimbanguista Church Marks Centenary

5 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Church of Jesus Christ on Earth (Kimbanguista) on Tuesday (6) celebrates 100 years of existence, with countless challenges ahead, highlighting the resolution of the leadership crisis it has been facing for 16 years.

Founded on 6 April 1921, in the town of Nkamba, in the former Belgian Congo, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, by the prophet Simon Kimbangu, this congregation is established in 37 countries in Africa, Europe and America.

Based on the principles of observance of the commandments of God's law, work and love, its actions are aimed at rescuing civic and moral values.

Thus, the education of young people is a priority for the organisation, in order to prevent this section of society from engaging in socially unacceptable practices.

In order to materialise this desideratum, the congregation has grouped the youth into various structures, such as choirs, study groups, work groups, among others, where the principles that guide the church are taught.

