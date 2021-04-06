Angola: Xangongo High Agrarian Institute Clamours for Rehabilitation

Ondjiva — The Xangongo High Agrarian Institute, in Ombadja municipality, southern Cunene province, completed in 2015, is calling for rehabilitation works after it was vandalised without ever having been put into operation.

It is an infrastructure with 10 classrooms, four laboratories, library, auditorium, as well as agricultural fields reserved for practical classes and administrative area.

The school was built in an isolated area, six kilometres from the village of Xangongo, under the scope of the Public Investment Program (PIP), and the doors, windows, ceiling, toilets and the tiles were vandalised, besides the physical structure presenting cracks.

The establishment, which never functioned due to lack of furniture, is the first of its kind in the province, which should provide basic and high agricultural training in plant production, agricultural management and forestry resources.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the provincial director of the Education Office in Cunene, Domingos de Oliveira, explained that it was vandalised due to lack of coordination to garrison it.

It is an infrastructure with 10 classrooms, four laboratories, library, auditorium, as well as agricultural fields reserved for practical classes and administrative area.

The school was built in an isolated area, six kilometres from the village of Xangongo, under the scope of the Public Investment Program (PIP), and the doors, windows, ceiling, toilets and the tiles were vandalised, besides the physical structure presenting cracks.

The establishment, which never functioned due to lack of furniture, is the first of its kind in the province, which should provide basic and high agricultural training in plant production, agricultural management and forestry resources.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the provincial director of the Education Office in Cunene, Domingos de Oliveira, explained that it was vandalised due to lack of coordination to garrison it.