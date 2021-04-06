Angola: Spanish Prime Minister Expected Thursday

Luanda — The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, arrives Thursday in Angola for a working visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Joao Lourenço.

The Spanish ambassador to the African country, Manuel Hernández Ruigoméz, said in an interview on National Radio of Angola Monday that the Spanish prime minister's visit aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the diplomat, the "highest point" of Pedro Sánchez's visit to Luanda will be the working meeting with the Angolan Head of State.

During the visit, the first stage of a tour that will also take him to Senegal, several cooperation agreements should be signed, the ambassador said.

On his first trip to the country, Pedro Sánchez's agenda includes a business meeting, as well as visits to several projects that have Spanish investment.

According to the diplomat, who believes relations between the two countries are excellent, Spain plans to boost cooperation in the agriculture, fisheries, energy and water, and oil exploration sectors.

He believes that Angola has high tourism potential that should be explored, both by national and Spanish companies, which is why businesspeople from his country have responded positively to the government's appeal to invest in Angola.

Manuel Hernández Ruigoméz highlighted the importance of the reforms underway, in Angola, since September 2017, mainly those related to improving the business environment.

He also highlighted Angola's partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the measures adopted by the authorities to combat Covid-19.

The last visit by a head of government of Spain to Angola took place in 1991, with the visit of Felipe González.

