Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 576 Recoveries, 86 New Infections

6 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced Monday the recovery of 573 patients, 86 new cases and one death.

The figures released during the usual press conference show that of the new infections, 80 were diagnosed in Luanda, two in Huíla, one case in the provinces of Benguela, Cuando Cubango, Zaire and Cabinda, respectively.

Among the new cases, 50 are men and 36 women, with the ages ranging from six to 85.

The death of a 62-year-old Cuban health worker was reported in Benguela province.

In the last 24 hours, laboratory technicians processed 2,165 samples.

The Covid-19 pandemic in Angola has affected 22,717 people, with 543 deaths, 21,452 recovered and 722 active. Of those active, three are in critical condition, 10 severe, 40 moderate, 28 mild and 641 asymptomatic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

