Zimbabwe: Man Electrocuted While Attempting to Steal Zetdc Transformer

A 26-YEAR-OL Bulawayo man Saturday suffered severe injuries after he was electrocuted while attempting to steal a 50KVA Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company's (ZETDC) transformer in the city's Mabutweni high density suburb.

Ishamel Mpofu of Pumula high density suburb suffered severe burns all over the body after he attempted to steal a 50KVA transformer which was mounted on a pole.

The incident happened at around 3 am when residents noticed that electricity had been disconnected in their area.

"The informant discovered the accused when he heard him screaming and groaning in pain in a nearby bush, when he went out to check out his chickens in the fowl run.

"The informant did not enquire what happened because of the darkness," said Bulawayo Police Deputy spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

Inspector Msebele said in the morning, the informant went back to the place around 6am to check and that is when he discovered Mpofu lying helplessly on the ground.

"The accused's head was now deformed and was unable to speak. The accused was taken to Mpilo Hospital where he was later identified by his relatives the following day," said the Deputy police spokesperson.

She said Mpofu is currently facing charges of tampering with ZETDC equipment.

Inspector Msebele urged members of the public to desist from tampering with any ZETDC equipment.