Angola: Covid-19 - Campaign to Vaccinate Civil Servants Starts Friday

6 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — The Provincial Health Office in Moxico plans to vaccinate against Covid-19, as of Friday, 9, the employees of health, education, members of the government and forces of order and security.

The information was released by the Health director, Sebastião Ramalho, during a meeting with the members of the community consultation council, but without giving details of the number of people or the type of vaccine to be used

He said that since last week the registration of the employees covered by this initial stage is being done and the respective awareness campaign, which, after the main municipality (Moxico), will be extended, later, to the other municipalities.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency.

