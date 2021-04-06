Angola: Cefojor Construction Work Ends in April 2022

5 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The Journalists Training Centre in Huambo province, which has been under construction since February 2014, may be available to professionals in April 2022, according to the construction supervisor, Euclides Djalma.

Construction work on the infrastructure, with a capacity to train over 1,000 media sector staff for each cycle, was due to end 18 months after it began, but was interrupted at the end of 2016 and only resumed in June 2019.

In this regard, the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media, Manuel Homem, assessed today, Monday, the execution degree of the infrastructure, budgeted at USD 35.8 million.

At the time, the contract supervisor said that construction of the CEFOJOR - Huambo project was scheduled to end in April, 2022, with the first phase, which was the construction of the walls of the rooms that make up the centre, having been carried out at around 57 percent.

