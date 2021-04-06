Namibia Pitted in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers Second Round

The Brave Warriors will contest the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers second round within four months with the opening and closing games at home against Congo and Togo.

The Brave Warriors are pitted in Group H alongside Sadio Mane's Senegal, Togo and Congo-Brazzaville with only the group winner progressing to the third and final round of the world cup qualifiers.

Due to the break imposed by Covid-19 the African qualifiers will be played from 31 May to 12 October 2021 with back to back match-days.

The Brave Warriors will host Congo between 5-8 June and the visit Togo a week later, 11-15 June.

The qualifiers will then resume in September and the Warriors will visit group favorites Senegal, 1-4 September and then host them, 5-9 September.

Brazzaville will be the next venue for the Peter Shalulile and his international teammates as they visit Congo between 6-9 October and then return home to host Togo between 11-12 October.

Three will be 10 group winners from the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into five home-and-away ties between 8-16 November 2021. The winners of each tie will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup and it is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.