Botswana: Kazungula Bridge - Regional Integration Success

5 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Onthatile Boti

Lusaka — Kazungula Bridge is expected to boost economic activities for Botswana and Zambia as well as the Southern Africa region.

During his one-day working visit to Zambia recently, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi explained that the newly constructed bridge was an example of regional integration that would boost trade in the SADC region and beyond.

He said the multi-national border crossing point located at the confluence of the two major rivers; Zambezi and Chobe River where boundaries for Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia meet would be commissioned next month.

He thus pleaded with his Zambian counterpart, Mr Edgar Lungu, to extend an invitation to President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo to join commissioning of the bridge.

Dr Masisi said the bridge project was a milestone achievement for regional integration that should be celebrated.

For his part, President Lungu said regional integration should start in the region as evidenced by the bridge project.

He, therefore, encouraged SADC countries to start looking at ties and regional integration between themselves first before they could think of working with countries outside the region.

He added the bridge was an example of what the region was capable of once they joined hands to enhance cooperation and trade facilitation.

In an effort to make the bridge project a success, President Lungu further shared that one border stop would soon be implemented before commissioning of the bridge.

