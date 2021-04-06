Namibia: Authorities Looking for Patient With Hepatitis Symptoms

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Erongo region is looking for a patient who was recently treated for hepatitis E symptoms.

The patient is believed to be a resident of the DRC informal settlement at Swakopmund.

Erongo health director Anna Jonas confirmed the case saying the male patient was recently treated at the Swakopmund State Hospital.

"We are currently trying to locate this particular person so that we can propose investigations in terms of taking specimens so that we can see if in fact it is hepatitis E, or something else. We are trying to get hold of the person, but it is difficult," Jonas says.

Common symptoms of hepatitis E are fever, loss of appetite, lethargy and jaundice.

Namibia has been battling this waterborne disease, which is driven by poor sanitation, since December 2017.

The Erongo region was declared hepatitis E free in 2019 after different interventions were deployed.

"I am talking about risk communication through community volunteers who were recruited by the United Nations family, the Namibian Red Cross Society, the Erongo regional council, as well as the different hand-washing facilities that were distributed in the community," Jonas says.

Hepatitis E is common in middle and lower-income countries mainly in Africa and Asia.

Pregnant women remain in the high-risk bracket of developing acute liver failure and ultimately death.

The virus has so far killed 66 people in Namibia, of which 27 were pregnant.

Since the beginning of the outbreak of the disease, the Erongo region has recorded 1 711 cases.

The majority of these cases were recorded mainly at the informal settlements at Swakopmund and Henties Bay, followed by Walvis Bay.

Jonas says the region has done reasonably well in fighting the virus.

According to her this should encourage the community to make an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

To enhance the diagnostic abilities of the health ministry, the World Health Organisation (WHO) provided rapid diagnostic test kits to be distributed at different healthcare facilities.

The kits will be used to identify cases promptly and to minimise the misdiagnosis thereof.

The WHO country representative for Namibia, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses, says the agency will continue to work closely with the government to curb the outbreak.

"With the support of the government of Japan, the WHO wishes to strengthen the current intervention in public coordination, case interaction management, infection management and control, risk communication and community engagement, as well as water and sanitation," Sagoe-Moses says.

Additionally, 30 community volunteers have been trained through the Namibian Red Cross Society in the region.

They will be deployed to promote community awareness on hygiene, the use of water and proper sanitation, as well as to assist with surveillance and case investigation.

The ministry will not be distributing disinfectants any more, and the community is urged to maintain good hygiene practices.