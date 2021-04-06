Namibia: Nelongo Condemns 'Politically Immoral Elements'

SAMUEL Nelongo, Swapo's coordinator for Oshana region, says unscrupulous elements are to blame for a petition calling for the resignation of the party's top four leaders.

He says these "politically immoral elements" want to overthrow the party through undemocratic and unconstitutional means.

"We would like to specifically denounce a subversion petition making rounds on social media, calling for a legitimately elected government to resign," Nelongo said in a letter last week.

He said calls for the registration of Swapo president Hage Geingob, party secretary Sophia Shaningwa, vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and deputy secretary general Marco Hausiku are attempts to rubbish the gains of the liberation struggle and the right of Namibians to freely elect their own government.

The people elected the current Swapo-led government, Nelongo said.

"Any attempt to thwart the will of the people through subversion and other unconstitutional means alienates the people from the power as accrued to them by Article 1(2) of the Namibian Constitution," he wrote.

He said going against the will of the people would result in "political abortion".

Nelongo said "peace-loving" Namibians should reject and not participate in "visionless schemes" and acts aimed at weakening the Namibian state.

"People's hearts and minds must be politically won through solidarity, freedom and justice, and not through lies, belligerence and subterfuge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Swapo will continue to make efforts and promote policy positions that lift our people from poverty," he said.

Nelongo is the second Swapo leader to speak out against the removal of party leaders including Geingob.

Ben Shikongo, the president of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans Association, on Friday said Geingob should be allowed to finish his second term as the head of state.

Shikongo said this at the Enghandja village during the commemoration of the battle of Enghandja.

He said whoever tries to unseat the president would not succeed.

"Fighting for positions will not take us anywhere. It doesn't work. I don't want to talk about those who have already abandoned their party. Not all of us can be presidents," he said.

"If you think a particular leader or the president is not good, why did you vote for him? It won't happen. Over our dead bodies. We still have energy," Shikongo said.