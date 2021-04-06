Tanzania: Several Big Names Swept Aside in Latest Changes

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday night announced sweeping changes in the top public offices structure, dropping five heads of public institutions and three permanent secretaries, replacing them with new faces.

Officials whose appointments were revoked include the director generals of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Mr Deusdedit Kakoko; the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Mr James Kilaba, and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Mr William Erio.

The list of those who lost their positions also includes the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) commissioner General, Dr Edwin Mhede, and Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) director general Emmanuel Ndomba.

Permanent Secretaries who were dropped are those of the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Joseph Nyamhanga, the Health ministry, Prof Mabula Mchembe, and ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Aloyce Nzuki.

The dropping of TPA's Kakoko - who is replaced by Mr Erick Hamis - comes just a week since President Hassan suspended him over alleged embezzlement of Sh3.6 billion.

The decision to suspend the ex-TPA boss who served in the post since June 2016 was made after the country's new Head of State received a report compiled by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for the 2019/2020 financial year.