Tanzania: Several Big Names Swept Aside in Latest Changes

6 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday night announced sweeping changes in the top public offices structure, dropping five heads of public institutions and three permanent secretaries, replacing them with new faces.

Officials whose appointments were revoked include the director generals of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Mr Deusdedit Kakoko; the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Mr James Kilaba, and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Mr William Erio.

The list of those who lost their positions also includes the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) commissioner General, Dr Edwin Mhede, and Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) director general Emmanuel Ndomba.

Permanent Secretaries who were dropped are those of the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Joseph Nyamhanga, the Health ministry, Prof Mabula Mchembe, and ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Aloyce Nzuki.

The dropping of TPA's Kakoko - who is replaced by Mr Erick Hamis - comes just a week since President Hassan suspended him over alleged embezzlement of Sh3.6 billion.

The decision to suspend the ex-TPA boss who served in the post since June 2016 was made after the country's new Head of State received a report compiled by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.