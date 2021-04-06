Tanzania: President Samia Directs Regional Governments to Allow Freedom of Expression

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today April 6, 2021directed all regional governments to allow freedom of expression that will allow the public to express their grievances without being intimidated.

She also warned that regional authorities such as District Commissioners who fail to tackle issues at local level that they risk being sacked.

President Samia Hassan said this when she was swearing in permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries at the State House following a minor reshuffle on Sunday.

"Usually when national leaders including myself, the vice President or the Prime Minister tour various regions in the country we are met with people with banners that express various grievances some which can be solved by the authorities available," she said.

According to her, the grievances are supposed to be tackled at regional level and not the central government and therefore called on them to work with the people to understand their complaints and find solutions.

However, she stressed that while they are required to tackle the people's challenges at local level they should not prevent them from expressing their views.

"We will deal accordingly with anyone who prevents the people from expressing their views on challenges they are facing if it comes to my attention that they are prevented from airing them out,'" she said.