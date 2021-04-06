Namibia: AG, Ministry Clash Over N$727m Covid Spending Report

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services maintains that it handed over an accountability report detailing its N$727 million Covid-19 emergency budget spending despite the fact that the Auditor General's Office denies receiving it.

In February, health executive director Ben Nangombe announced that his office had prepared a report accounting for every cent of the N$727 million plus the additional N$50 million spent, and it was with the auditor general (AG) Junias Kandjeke.

"That report has been submitted to the auditor general for auditing before it can be released to the public. That is for accountability purposes," he said.

However, when The Namibian sent questions to the AG's office, Christell Nassauw, the chief public relations officer said the office is not aware of an accountability report from the health ministry.

"To date, the Office of the Auditor General cannot confirm the receipt of the accountability report on the Covid-19 emergency budget of N$727 million," Nassau said.

The health ministry received an emergency budget of N$727 million to avert any Covid-19-related needs. Nangombe said the ministry, in fact, overspent this budget by N$50 million, which will all be explained in the report.

According to Nassauw, the AG's Office prepared its own report for the first three months of the state of emergency, which is in its final stages.

"The Office of the AG is only aware of the current Covid-19 audit report named 'special report of the auditor-general on the government response to Covid-19 by the government of the Republic of Namibia for the state of emergency period March-June 2020, which is in its final stages of audit before sending it to the National Assembly," she explained.

When asked about the confusion, Nangombe last week said he would provide the exact date of submission of the report, however, he has not provided any.

Nangombe yesterday said he can only provide further information some time today. The ministry, this year, does not have an emergency budget, however, Nangombe said they have worked on all Covid-19-related needs with the ministry's existing programmes. The executive director previously explained that the emergency budget was spent on nine areas the ministry focused on for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This budget was allocated according to the pillars of our response and there are nine. [...] The nine pillars are: country level coordination, planning and monitoring; risk communication and community engagement; surveillance, rapid response and case management; investigation; points of entry; national laboratories; infection prevention and control; and operations and logistics," he said.

The World Health Organisation boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, previously warned countries against misusing funds meant for fighting Covid-19 as it can cost lives.

PRIVATE DOCTORS VACCINATING

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula last week told The Namibian that the ministry has no knowledge of any private doctors administering the vaccine. Some private doctors have contacted their patients to notify them that they can be vaccinated if they are interested.

"We are not aware of that and it will be interesting to know what type of vaccine they have," he said.

Shangula warned that some vaccines might be ineffective and members of the public might be misled. "We do not want people to fall into the belief that you are protected against the virus whereas you are not," he said.

VACCINE APPROVAL DELAYED

WHO has further postponed the approval of the three Covid-19 vaccines, including two manufactured in China, Sinopharm and Sinovac and Moderna from the US, while Russia-produced Sputnik is far from approval.

In a status report on the WHO emergency listing evaluation process, the approval of these three vaccines is expected in mid-April, however, no reason is given for the further delay. WHO explained that it needs additional data for Sputnik and no specific date for approval can be given.

"Inspections in May and June 2021 and anticipated decision date will be fixed after all data is submitted and inspections completed," the report reads.

Meanwhile, vaccines namely Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Covishield and AstraZeneca received approval already.