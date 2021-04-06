Namibia: President to Launch Tax Agency Tomorrow

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob will launch the long-awaited bureau for tax law enforcement and collection, the Namibia Revenue Agency, tomorrow.

This follows declaration in the Government Gazette 7496, of 1 April 2021 that the agency is now in operation as of 6 April 2021.

Finance ministry's spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu confirmed that the launch will take place at a local hotel in Windhoek tomorrow.

The event is set to also see the finance minister handing over the power of revenue collection to his former colleague at the central bank, Sam Shivute, who was appointed NamRA Commissioner last year.

Shidhudhu said over 1 200 staff members from the Inland Revenue Department and the Customs and Excise Directorate are expected to be transferred to NamRA.

The Namibian understands that to date, only three executives, who formed part of the executive committee have been appointed. Two are from the finance ministry.

Shidhudhu said NamRA will still operate from within the finance ministry and use state vehicles until all the systems are fully functional.