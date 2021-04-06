Namibia: Commercial Bush Harvesting Extends to Communal Areas

THE forestry directorate in the ministry of agriculture together with the GIZ Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation Project has launched a communal commercial bush harvesting pilot project.

Progress Kashandula, the general manager of the De-bushing Advisory Service, at the launch of the project said the commercialisation of bush biomass in communal areas through the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification is a pilot project to support community forests.

The project aims to test suitable methods for harvesting and processing bush biomass in communal areas through sustainable charcoal production. The director of forestry, Joseph Hailwa, launched the project at Ozonahi community forest in the Okakarara district at an event witnessed by the environmental commissioner, Timoteus Mufeti, of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.

Kashandula explained that the commercial harvesting of woody resources in communal areas poses multiple risks of over-utilisation of these resources. Moreover, there is a lack of clarity on the accountability for commercial-related activities such as charcoal production.

This has resulted in the banning of the harvesting of woody resources for commercial use in communal areas.

The ministry of environment, through the forestry directorate, is piloting a project to determine whether the known risks involved in commercial harvesting and utilisation can be avoided or minimised.

"The piloting is expected to help develop suitable methods to control bush encroachment through sustainable bush harvesting and utilisation in communal areas, and the best way to achieve fair benefit-sharing," said Kashandula.

The project would also identify ways to promote good environmental practices that prevent land degradation and achieve sustainable utilisation of woody resources, he added.

Kashandula explained that the six-month pilot project also aims to promote the inclusiveness of the Namibian bush biomass and charcoal sector, and increase the Namibian FSC-certified production capacity for potential export of bush biomass and charcoal.

The project also targets fostering communal compliance with international environmental and social standards, and enhancing collaboration with different stakeholders such as the De-bushing Advisory Service and the Namibia Charcoal Association, who are key players in the biomass sector.

The first phase of testing in a communal setting would qualify three community forests in the Otjozondjupa region - Ozonahi, Otjituuo, and African Wild Dog - to produce FSC-certified charcoal for the local and export markets.

Hailwa explained that since commercial harvesting in the communal areas is not fully authorised, the pilot project would help establish an appropriate way of doing so.

He said similar initiatives would be encouraged and supported if organised institutions are in place, such as community forests, and based on the types and quantities of the given tree species to be harvested.

So far, the country has 1,6 million hectares of FSC-certified areas for charcoal harvesting.

The Namibian biomass sector has almost doubled its employment from 6 000 to 11 000 in the last five years.

Charcoal production is one way of addressing bush encroachment and restoring degraded rangelands to improve the carrying capacity for livestock. It is the most well-developed bush biomass value chain and contributor to agricultural exports in the country.

The value chain is also well positioned to see sustained growth over the next five to 10 years, largely because of the move towards FSC certification and its relatively good perception within high-paying export markets like Europe.

The GIZ Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation Project donated drone equipment to the forestry directorate to strengthen its monitoring capacity and surveillance of bush encroachment.

The drones will be used to inspect bush biomass resources during the issuance of harvesting permits and for mapping and monitoring vegetation cover.

The initiative was implemented in partnership with the De-bushing Advisory Service, a division of Namibia Biomass Industry Group with technical expertise by the CMO group.