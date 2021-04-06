Namibia: Truckers 'Dehumanised'

MORE than 100 truck drivers sleep in their vehicles every night at the temporary truck port east of Walvis Bay.

This facility was set up to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic's peak last year, a few weeks after the infection of the first cross-border truck driver was recorded at the harbour town.

It also served as a quarantine facility for drivers whose employers did not have a depot at the town.

Operators with parking facilities at the town quarantined their employees at their depots.

When it was set up, the temporary truck port was equipped with amenities such as portable toilets, a bathroom, running water, and a clinic.

With the lifting of the country's state of emergency last year, these basic amenities were removed.

It is said to cost the Walvis Bay municipality over N$120 000 monthly to maintain the truck port.

Its main expenses were hiring the facility's showers and toilets.

Today, however, drivers like Sililo Mufalo (51) and Webster Hamonde (43) sometimes go for up to two weeks without having a bath, while waiting for their next load at Walvis Bay's temporary truck port.

"I have seen what the apartheid regime has done to many, but what I am being subjected to here is more dehumanising. We are told to work hard, but this is the kind of hard work we are subjected to by the authorities at Walvis Bay," Mufalo says.

Most of these truck drivers are from Zimbabwe and Zambia, with only a few Namibians whose companies do not have parking depots at Walvis Bay.

Their ages range from 25 to 71.

When nature calls they go behind nearby bushes next to the railway line to relieve themselves.

There is little space left in the bushes, and, apart from being unhygienic, this practice is not safe at night.

The drivers are often left with no choice but to use to plastic bags and bottles to relieve themselves in.

The men take turns to beg for water at Naraville.

This water is mainly for drinking and cooking.

Hamonde says these dreadful conditions are only experienced at Walvis Bay.

"This is not happening anywhere else in Namibia. We enter through the Wenela border post at Katima Mulilo, and move freely in all the towns until we reach Walvis Bay. I don't know what is so special about this town that we have to be illtreated like this," he says.

Apart from the lack of sanitation, refuse is also a headache.

Paper and other non-recyclable materials are lining up against the truck port's wire fence as the municipality has not provided skips and dustbins for refuse removal.

ILLEGALLY QUARANTINED

Walvis Bay has seen an increase in cargo trucks since the expansion of the port.

The town does not have a designated overnight truck port, an oversight from the authorities when the expansion of the port was planned. This has forced truck drivers to find parking anywhere on the roads near the harbour to offload cargo from landlocked countries destined for international markets.

When the state of emergency was lifted last year, the municipality prohibited truck drivers from entering the town.

Erongo regional health director Anna Jonas says the Ministry of Health and Social Services cannot do much as the truck port is under the municipality's jurisdiction.

"We held a meeting with the municipality a few weeks ago. My understanding is that the municipality is trying to come up with an alternative truck port," she says.

Jonas says municipal officials have informed her that they had identified a space, but have provided no further plans.

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes says a permanent truck port is of big concern for the town.

He promised to provide The Namibian with a full briefing on the plans for the temporary facility during the course of the week.