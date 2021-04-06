Namibia: Jonas Eyes Ukraine Gold

6 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

NAMIBIA's Jonas Junias Jonas will face home favourite Oleksandr Zheleznyak at the International Manger Memorial Tournament (Class A) for the men's 63kg category honours in Kherson, Ukraine today.

Under the guidance of long time mentor Albert Tsamaseb, a confident Jonas routinely defeated Hrayr Shahverdyan of Armenia 5-0 in the semi-finals yesterday.

The Namibian is among "the best athletes representing the powerful boxing countries of the world" at the 15th anniversary of the competition held in memory of USSR 'master of sports' Mykola Manger.

The final is scheduled for 17h00.

The tournament is part of Jonas' preparations for an assault on the Olympic title in Japan (23 July-8 August). Before then, he is set for a professional debut in Windhoek on 1 May on African Connection Boxing's 'May Day' bill against Dominikus Weyulu.

Jonas qualified for the Olympic Games when he won a gold medal at the African qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, in March last year.

That victory, his seventh African title, as well as the Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, places him among the favourites for Olympic honours.

He reached the second round at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games before being arraigned for allegedly sexually accosting a maid at the athletes' village.

But the charge of rape was finally lifted this month after the judges "clearly and unanimously rejected the complainant's evidence of any untoward or sexually motivated conduct on the part of Jonas."

The case hung like a sword over Jonas' head, and it was a big challenge for him to compete internationally.

