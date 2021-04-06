Namibia: Amupanda Urges Other Councils to Follow Windhoek

WINDHOEK mayor Job Amupanda has urged municipalities around the country to follow the capital's example in submitting funding proposals to various international stakeholders.

This in reference to the United Nations' approval to fund the municipality's urban agriculture project at the 2 000-hectare Okukuna Farm.

"I am encouraging other municipalities to do the same. It doesn't only have to be ministries and higher authority offices that ask for funding," he says.

Amupanda says those in charge of governance at any level should take the initiative on projects that are important to the community.

Okukuna Farm, which is located in the Samora Machel constituency, was launched in 2018 as a centre for programmes such as growing food, supporting small enterprises and improving nutrition.

The mayor says the details around funding have not been confirmed yet.

"For now we are just celebrating that we got funding, which is a good thing for the city," he said.

He, however, says the city is still engaging other stakeholders about funding, and that funds received from the UN are only the first step.

The funding is part of a collaboration between the UN and the Japanese government launched recently by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The collaboration is aimed at tackling the devastating socio-economic disruptions and threats to livelihood caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and consecutive years of drought in the country.

In September last year the Japanese ambassador to Namibia, Harada Hideak, signed an agreement with minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on the provision of medical equipment to Namibian hospitals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In March this year, another agreement on emergency food aid worth N$42 million, was signed to mitigate the suffering caused by the pandemic and the drought.

"This time, the government of Japan has made its assistance available totalling US$2,4 million, approximately N$37 million, to complete the notable ongoing work being carried out by the government of Namibia in partnership with UN agencies in supporting the most vulnerable populations in nine regions," the ambassador said.

Frieda Lukas, spokesperson for the UN Development Programme, said the UN's support for the collaboration is valued at US$1 million (about N$15million).

The collaboration's funding is at US$3,4 million (about N$51million), to be shared between four projects through different UN agencies.