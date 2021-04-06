Namibia: UIs Tin Mine Workers Allege Unfair Treatment

AT least 200 workers at Uis Tin Mine held a demonstration last Thursday over alleged unfair treatment by the mine's management.

The workers presented a petition addressed to the director of Afritin Mining in which they demanded the immediate resignation of mine manager Ralf Schommarz and termination of Metal Mill Engineering's contract.

The workers said they had made numerous attempts to speak to the mine management about unfair labour practices, to no avail.

They complained that management undermines workers and treats them in an autocratic way.

"We have forwarded many telephone and WhatsApp communication, but your company's rule of ignorance has been noted and observed with the utmost concern. We have forwarded our draft recognition agreement documentation to them.

"The company is using delaying tactics under the autocratic management of your mine manager to resolve workers issues. Uis Tin mine/Afritin mining has been awarded mining rights under certain conditions including safety and decent working conditions, but currently we witness the complete opposite of that undertaking," said the chairperson of the workers' committee, Hedrick Wasserfall.

The workers claim they have been trying to communicate their grievances to management, but they are always being ignored.

They say that the company does not provide financial support for workers who get injured at work, so that they can buy food, pay for medicine at pharmacies, X-rays and taxi fares to medical facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The workers also alleged that there is no proper medical care at the mine. They further complained of working in a dusty environment and not being provided with cold water to drink although they work in the heat in a semi-desert area. They also claimed that their protective clothing is only replaced after a very long time.

A perennial water scarcity at the mine puts them at risk of Covid-19, as they do not wash hands as regularly as they should, the workers also said, adding that the absence of safety officers at the mine is a concern.

They also accuse the company of failing to engage with workers on a recognition agreement and salary negotiations.

"We cannot allow racism and apartheid practices in our peaceful and independent Namibia to continue without challenge. Apartheid and unfair labour practices must be rooted out without delay. We cannot allow investors to come in and treat Namibian workers as if they are nothing and therefore we need an urgent remedy towards all this bad behaviour," Wasserfall said.

The petition was handed over to mine manager Ralf Schommarz, who promised to take the petition seriously and hand it over to the mine board.