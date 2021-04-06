South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Chairperson Sends Condolences to Dr Mdlalose's Family

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Faith Muthambi, has noted with sadness the passing away of Dr Frank Mdlalose who, according to media reports, succumbed to Covid-19.

Ms Muthambi said: "We extend our condolences to Dr Mdlalose's family, relatives and friends. We wish them strength during this very difficult tunnel of grief, may Dr Mdlalose's soul rest in eternal peace."

Dr Mdlalose who passed on at the age of 89, played a key role in creating an atmosphere of peace in the province of KwaZulu-Natal when the province was ravaged by violence in the 1980s and early 1990s. He was the province's first democratically-elected Premier from May 1994 until March 1997. He also served as South Africa's ambassador to Egypt, and retired from active politics in 2005.