Nigeria: House Urges Judicial Workers to Shelve Proposed Strike

6 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The House of Representatives has called on the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to shelve its proposed strike, while it engages with both the federal and state governments towards resolving the outstanding issues.

The Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke, made the appeal in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

He said the House understood and shared the concerns of the union on the financial autonomy, however, appealed to the union to momentarily shelve the planned strike and give the committee time to engage the governments towards resolving the issue.

Luke said: "The attention of the House Judiciary Committee has been drawn to the planned nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on the failure of the governments to implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

"It is in this vein that the committee calls on the union to stand down on its proposed strike while we engage with the government both at the federal and state levels towards resolving the outstanding issues."

The committee stressed that the House under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, takes the concerns involving the judiciary seriously.

The committee noted that the House has constantly canvassed for financial autonomy, better welfare and conditions of service for both judicial officers and judiciary staff.

It stated this is because the committee understands that financial independence is synonymous with an independent judiciary that can execute justice and adjudicate over the interests of the citizens and residents without fear or favour.

The House committee noted that while the cause of the union is desirable, it may at the moment expose litigants to untold hardship and limit their access to justice.

