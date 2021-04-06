Nigeria: Buhari Rejoices With Itsekiris Over New Monarch

6 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Itsekiri nation on the announcement of a new Olu of Warri, as pronounced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom.

The President, in a message issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also condoled with the Itsekiri on the passage of the immediate past Olu, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, which was equally formally announced.

President Buhari prayed that the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, will have a peaceful reign, signposted by massive development of Itsekiri land.

He counselled love and reconciliation after a pulsating race for the throne, noting that peradventure any dissension exists, such should be resolved through due process.

As the Itsekiri nation mourns their departed Olu for three months, President Buhari prayed godly comfort for them, and a smooth ascendancy for the incoming monarch.

