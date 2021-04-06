Nigeria: Finally, Kogi Gets 16,900 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

6 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The Federal Government has delivered 16,900 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Kogi State.

This was disclosed by the executive director of Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KPHCDA), Abubakar Yakubu, who received the vaccine at the state central medical store, Lokoja, the state capital, on Monday.

Yakubu said Kogi will start vaccination the next day Tuesday, adding that the state was well-prepared for exercise.

"We have about 16,900 doses of the vaccine, and by tomorrow Tuesday, we hope to flag off the campaign in the ministry of health.

"The first-line of recipients of the vaccines are the health workers which will be demonstrated on Tuesday by 12 noon at the ministry.

"The vaccine administration will be followed by the frontline essential non-health workers like the police, military, NSCDC, custom men among others," he said.

The executive director noted that the state was expecting an initial delivery of 45,000 doses of the vaccine from the federal government.

"But to our surprise, we are being supplied with 16,900 doses now, I think there will be further reconciliation to send the balance of the doses as soon as possible," he added.

Kogi is the last state in the country to receive a batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine owing to the stance of the state government on the infection.

LEADERSHIP reports that as at April 1, 2021, a total number of 818,865 persons have been vaccinated in 35 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja.

