Zimbabwe: Role Switch Works Wonders for Chimwemwe

Sports Reporter

INJURIES to regulars Timire Mamvura and David Kutyauripo plunged Harare City into a crisis, ahead of a league match against CAPS United, in 2015.

Coach Taurai Mangwiro had considered to deploy a different formation but found out four other defenders, were also suspended, save for centre-back Themba Ndlovu.

He called up fringe midfielder Takudzwa Chimwemwe, who hadn't started a single game, for the municipal team since his arrival from Twalumba, six months earlier.

The midfielder would be played at right-back for the first time in his career, which started on the streets of Dzivaresekwa, before earning him a scholarship at Pamushana High in Masvingo.

Chimwemwe would go on to play like a veteran and help his team collect maximum points against the Green Machine.

But, then, he liked scoring goals and insisted he revert to his Number 10 role.

Chimwemwe had netted 18 goals, in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League in 2013, just one goal shy of Golden Boot winner, MacDonald Motsi.

He was keen to test himself in the top-flight league.

However, after that fine performance at right-back against Makepekepe, Mangwiro decided to shift him permanently.

"I didn't like it. I grew up playing in midfield and scoring goals. I just loved scoring and to hear the coach saying you now have to shift was the stuff I hated," recalls Chimwemwe.

But, it wasn't Mangwiro alone, who made the calls.

Even his teammates, including veterans like Kutyauripo, did the same.

Then, his closest teammate, Benson Magilasi, sat down with him for a chat.

"Magilasi's words still ring in my mind. He said look in my eyes boy. You will gain more traction playing the right-back role than you will in midfield.

"Mark my words and, in a couple of years, I want you to prove me wrong.

"That is your position and if you perfect the art in that role, you will play outside the country and you will also play in the national team."

Six years later, Chimwemwe is one of the most consistent players plying their trade in Zambia.

He became the first player from this country to play each of Buildcon's league games in 2020.

Seven players from this country have turned out for Buildcon, in the past two years, and they have all been frustrated out of the system.

He is now turning out for Zambian giants, Nkana, alongside four other Zimbabweans -- Kelvin Moyo, Jimmy Dzingai, Talbert Shumba and Tichaona Chipunza -- who joined last week.

Out of the lot, he is the only player who has been involved in over 95 percent of the games Nkana have played since January, despite coach Kelvin Kaindu's rotation policy.

And he is one of the only three players who started both the penultimate, and last round, of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, against Botswana and Zambia, last week.

Drafted into the starting XI, for the first time at senior level in a competitive match away in Botswana, because of the absence of Tendayi Darikwa, Chimwemwe did a fine job. He blocked the home side's raids and delivered some inviting crosses for the Warriors, who secured qualification, with a 1-0 victory in this tie.

After the match against Zambia which Zimbabwe lost, coach Zdravko Logarusic hailed Chimwemwe's performance.

"There is no question about his (Chimwemwe) ability.

"He is committed and his work rate is second to none. He is surely a Warrior, both at heart, and at work. That position is safe," said Logarusic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mangwiro, who is now coaching Triangle, said he isn't surprised with the phenomenal rise of Chimwemwe.

"Takudzwa (Chimwemwe) is one player I knew would rise up to this stage," said Mangwiro.

"He is naturally hard working.

"At my first training session at Harare City, I just picked that he is a versatile player although he liked playing behind strikers and scoring.

"I am the one who converted him to be a right-back. He is speedy, powerful and skilful as well.

"I am not surprised by his rise. If anything, I am expecting him to do more."

Before he made his first start, in the Warriors colours in an international friendly against Malawi in October last year, Chimwemwe had been drafted as cover, in the 2018 COSAFA tournament, in South Africa.

He didn't play any single match in that tournament. Now, he has played two AFCON qualifiers.