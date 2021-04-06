Zimbabwe: 14 Killed As Easter Accidents Increase

THERE was a 54 percent increase in road accidents this Easter holiday compared to the same period last year.

However, deaths dropped by 36 percent.

Police yesterday said 14 people died and 239 others were injured in 304 road accidents throughout the country between Friday and Monday.

"The deaths show a 36 percent drop when compared to last year and this was a direct result of increased police enforcement throughout the country," a police spokesman said.

Last year, police recorded 197 road accidents during the same period in which 131 people were injured and 22 died.

The spokesman said most of those were victims of the Chivero bus accident that occurred on Friday around 11:30 am near Mubayira growth point in Mhondoro.

He said most of the accidents were caused by speeding, misjudgment and drunken driving.

Thirty people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

Every year during public holidays many lives are lost due to road traffic accidents. This year's Easter holiday nine people have died during the first two days of the long holiday.

This translates to a 50 percent increase, compared to the same period last year.

It must also be noted that due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, traffic movement was seriously reduced, unlike this year when lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Traffic police were in full force this Easter Holiday on all major highways enforcing traffic laws.

Traffic offence penalties must have real deterrent power. Tougher enforcement of traffic laws and penalties must reflect the seriousness of road traffic accidents, and the nation's determination to get on top of it.

Despite careless driving, the state of the nation's road network leaves a lot to be desired. It is also disturbing when unroadworthy vehicles continue to ply our roads, passing through police road blocks, yet become the first victims to be accused when there is a traffic violation.

Law enforcement agents must ensure that roadblocks do not become an excuse to solicit bribes from motorists. The bribery tag must never be linked to the police force.