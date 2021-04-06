Kenya: South Sudan's Retired Catholic Archbishop Dies in Nairobi

6 April 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang Malak

Juba — South Sudan retired Catholic Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro died on Monday morning at the Kenyan capital Nairobi, current archbishop Stephen Ameyu has confirmed.

The Archbishop Emeritus Lukudu suffered a short illness and died at the age of 81.

Archbishop Ameyu declared four days of mourning.

"I your shepherd by God's will and design, bring to you the saddest news of my entire life time predecessor and father His Grace Archbishop Paulino Lukudu, a star that ceaselessly was shining over our church and nation for well over 30 years has this morning flickered out in the Kenyan capital city of Nairobi.

"This tragic and saddest of all news will affect not only the church but indeed the wider community of our South Sudan society," reads Ameyu's condolence message.

The Archbishop stressed said funeral announcements will be announced soon.

Power transition

In March 2020, Ameyu was installed as the new Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese at St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba, replacing Lukudu.

On December 12, Pope Francis appointed Ameyu as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdioceses of Juba.

But the appointment of Bishop Ameyu to replace retired Archbishop Lukudu faced numerous challenges since 2019 when a group of clerics and laymen within the Archdiocese rejected his appointment.

In early March 2020, Archbishop Lukudu criticised the Papal appointment of Bishop Ameyu, saying his installation "will not work", which echoed what clerics had written earlier. But Rome still installed Ameyu in late March.

Short biography

Archbishop Lukudu was born on August 23, 1940 in Kwerijik village of Juba.

He joined the Congregation of the Comboni Missionaries and was ordained priest on April 12, 1970. He was appointed the Bishop of El Obeid on March 5, 1979, after five years of service as Apostolic Administrator of that Diocese in then Sudan.

He served as the President of Sudan Bishops' conference in 1989-1993 and in 1999-2006.

Lukudu was appointed archbishop of Juba on February 19, 1983 and served in this office up to 2020, when he retired and Archbishop Ameyu took over the post.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.