Kenyan Transporters Suspend Ferrying Cargo to S. Sudan Over Insecurity

Kenya truck drivers have suspended transporting cargo to South Sudan due to increasing insecurity cases along Yei-Juba route, which has led to loss of life and destruction of trucks in the past week.

Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) and Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LoDDCA) have asked all drivers stop ferrying South Sudan cargo until their security is assured.

LoDDCA chief executive officer Anthony Mutua said in the recent days, there has been up-surge of incidences targeting drivers on the Yei-Juba route to South Sudan.

Mr Mutua said most of those affected are Kenyan and there is no assurance of their security by South Sudan government, forcing them to suspend their services.

"Increasing cases of insecurity since April 1, where two of our drivers were killed and several trucks burnt down has forced us to suspend carrying South Sudan cargo," said Mr Mutua in a statement.

"As LoDDCA, we condemn this act of aggravation towards our drivers and call upon the Kenyan government to swiftly step in and suspend all operations at the border for those going to South Sudan immediately until proper security mechanism are put in place by the government of South Sudan."

KTA Chief Executive Officer Dennis Ombok urged truckers already enroute to South Sudan to make arrangements with their clients to collect their goods at the customs yard at the Elegu border.

"Following the increased incidences of insecurity, murder and violent crimes against foreign drivers currently being witnessed in South Sudan, we wish to advice transporters not to use the Yei-Juba road as there is no guaranteed security," he said.

Mr Ombok advised members to be cautious and exercise due diligence before embarking on any trip, especially to any route that they are not confident with.

On April 1, two truck drivers were killed and burnt beyond recognition while a number were injured by militia on the Yei-Juba road in South Sudan. During the incident, four trucks were torched while several others were looted.